Polish border guards detain 15-year-old Czech schoolboy who was going to fight for Ukraine

A teenager from Ostrava (Czech Republic) crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border to join the Ukrainian army in order to fight against Russian aggression together. This was reported by Wyborcza, according to UNN.

It is noted that on Wednesday, January 10, the 15-year-old Czech went to school but did not return home. The parents immediately notified the police, emphasizing their son's determination to help Ukraine in the war against Russia.

As a result, the Polish services received information from the Czech side about the missing teenager, and they, in turn, established the location of the boy's phone log-in. It turned out that the young man had already managed to cross the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Then the officers of the Silesian border guard detachment informed the Ukrainian side about the teenager on their territory, and local officers managed to detain him and bring him to the border with Poland.

He returned home safely, but the Czech police have not yet had time to question him. Measures are being taken in this regard.

