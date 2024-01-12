Polish border guards detain 15-year-old Czech schoolboy who was going to fight for Ukraine

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100302 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111538 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141503 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138567 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176786 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171840 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283591 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178234 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167236 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148853 views

Popular news
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 44732 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 33609 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 66709 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 35428 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 55125 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 100302 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283591 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251083 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236193 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261461 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 55125 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141503 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107073 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107055 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123149 views
Polish border guards detain 15-year-old Czech schoolboy who was going to fight for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25810 views

Polish border guards detained a 15-year-old Czech boy who was trying to cross the border into Ukraine to join the Ukrainian army to fight against Russian aggression.

A teenager from Ostrava (Czech Republic) crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border to join the Ukrainian army in order to fight against Russian aggression together. This was reported by Wyborcza, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Wednesday, January 10, the 15-year-old Czech went to school but did not return home. The parents immediately notified the police, emphasizing their son's determination to help Ukraine in the war against Russia.

As a result, the Polish services received information from the Czech side about the missing teenager, and they, in turn, established the location of the boy's phone log-in. It turned out that the young man had already managed to cross the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Then the officers of the Silesian border guard detachment informed the Ukrainian side about the teenager on their territory, and local officers managed to detain him and bring him to the border with Poland.

Add

He returned home safely, but the Czech police have not yet had time to question him. Measures are being taken in this regard.

Czech President urges to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against russia07.12.23, 15:56 • 28415 views

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyNews of the World

