Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116942 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119373 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194524 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151495 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151733 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142482 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196403 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112373 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185335 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105050 views

Estonia accuses GRU officers of cyberattacks on state institutions - mass media

Estonia accuses GRU officers of cyberattacks on state institutions - mass media

 • 27579 views

Estonia has identified GRU officers as the perpetrators of cyberattacks on state institutions four years ago. The prosecutor's office is seeking the arrest of the three officers, who are on an international wanted list.

Four years after the IT services of Estonian ministries, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, were subjected to cyberattacks, Tallinn has identified employees of the Russian military intelligence unit 29155 (GRU) as the perpetrators. This was announced by the Estonian Prosecutor's Office, reports UNN citing Euractiv.

This is the first time the Baltic country has attributed a cyberattack targeting a state to the perpetrator, the statement said.

“The prosecutor's office has sought the arrest of the three GRU officers and they are internationally wanted on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by Harju County Court,” the Estonian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Attribution is a very sensitive part of any cyberattack investigation. By their very nature, it is difficult to link them to a person and determine whether the person behind the attack was acting on behalf of the state. But bringing the perpetrators to justice is equally difficult.

The attribution of the attack to Russian services is the result of a national and international investigation involving 10 countries, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Cahkna said in a statement.

The investigation “revealed that Russia's goal was to damage the nation's computer systems, obtain sensitive information, and strike at our sense of security.” Investigators concluded that the attacks were “malicious and deliberate,” the statement said.

“Establishing attribution in cyberspace is not an easy task, but today we can clearly show that we can do it, and we will continue to identify those responsible for attacks against us in the future,” added Tanel Sepp, Director General of Cyber Diplomacy at the Foreign Office.

In parallel, the US Department of Justice published an indictment alleging that GRU hackers attempted to gain access to Ukrainian government systems in an attempt to obtain information related to the war in Ukraine.

Used to influence US elections and reduce support for Ukraine: 32 domains blocked in the US for spreading Russian propaganda05.09.2024, 19:38 • 20443 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsTechnologies

