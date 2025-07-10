$41.850.05
ukenru
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
Erdogan to deliver "historic speech" on Turkey's liberation from terror

Kyiv • UNN

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will deliver a "historic speech" on the "Turkey Free of Terror" process. The statement will concern the fight against terrorism and the expected disarmament of terrorist organizations.

Erdogan to deliver "historic speech" on Turkey's liberation from terror

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will deliver an "historic speech" on Saturday morning. This was announced by the spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party, Ömer Çelik, according to UNN with reference to Haberler.

Details

He noted that Erdoğan's statement would concern the so-called process of "Turkey free from terror."

The state has used many methods in the fight against terrorism. Currently, all security forces are performing their duties, but circumstances have led to a situation where a terrorist organization can lay down its arms. External forces are using terrorist organizations in our region

- said Çelik.

He added that "the process is progressing as we expected, and we expect it to happen within a few days."

Recall

Recently, in Turkey, three mayors from the opposition Republican People's Party were detained on charges of organized crime, bribery, and abuse of office. Among those detained were the mayors of Adıyaman, Adana, and Antalya.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

