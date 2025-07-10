Erdogan to deliver "historic speech" on Turkey's liberation from terror

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will deliver an "historic speech" on Saturday morning. This was announced by the spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party, Ömer Çelik, according to UNN with reference to Haberler.

Details

He noted that Erdoğan's statement would concern the so-called process of "Turkey free from terror."

The state has used many methods in the fight against terrorism. Currently, all security forces are performing their duties, but circumstances have led to a situation where a terrorist organization can lay down its arms. External forces are using terrorist organizations in our region - said Çelik.

He added that "the process is progressing as we expected, and we expect it to happen within a few days."

Recall

Recently, in Turkey, three mayors from the opposition Republican People's Party were detained on charges of organized crime, bribery, and abuse of office. Among those detained were the mayors of Adıyaman, Adana, and Antalya.

Turkish President Erdogan condemned Israel's attacks on targets in Iran