In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 31876 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 118696 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 74581 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 284704 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 240704 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 193597 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232316 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251844 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157866 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372210 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Enterprises increased electricity consumption by more than 27% in January - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21578 views

Thanks to the stable operation of the power grid, in January, enterprises increased their electricity consumption by more than 27% compared to the same month last year.

Enterprises increased electricity consumption by more than 27% in January - Ministry of Energy

This winter, Ukrainian industry is consuming significantly more electricity than last year. Due to the stable operation of the power grid, enterprises increased their electricity consumption by more than 27% in January compared to January 2023, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.

Details

Reportedly, in January, enterprises consumed 27.2% more than in the same period last year (2.4 billion kW versus 1.9 billion kW) and 82 million kW more than in the previous winter month.

Electricity consumption by the population has also increased, the agency said. In January 2024, household consumers used 13.5% more electricity than in the same period of 2023  and 101 million kW more than in December 2023.

Russia attacks the energy sector not only in winter: Ukrenergo told what it is doing to strengthen the power system27.02.24, 09:30 • 163297 views

 It's been a year since Ukrainians have been living without hourly blackout schedules. This winter, in particular, we are ending this year in a stable manner - with electricity and heat, despite all the negative forecasts. We managed to achieve such results thanks to the strengthening of air defense and a large-scale repair campaign in the energy sector, which will continue in the future. Stable and reliable electricity supply for industry and households is the key to the economic stability of the country

- said Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

As noted,  the stable operation of generation over the past year is the result of a large-scale repair campaign. 

In January 2024, the tendency to increase electricity generation by nuclear and hydroelectric generation will continue, the agency added.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Economy
Herman Galushchenko
Ukraine
