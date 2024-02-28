Enterprises increased electricity consumption by more than 27% in January - Ministry of Energy

This winter, Ukrainian industry is consuming significantly more electricity than last year. Due to the stable operation of the power grid, enterprises increased their electricity consumption by more than 27% in January compared to January 2023, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.

Details

Reportedly, in January, enterprises consumed 27.2% more than in the same period last year (2.4 billion kW versus 1.9 billion kW) and 82 million kW more than in the previous winter month.

Electricity consumption by the population has also increased, the agency said. In January 2024, household consumers used 13.5% more electricity than in the same period of 2023 and 101 million kW more than in December 2023.

Russia attacks the energy sector not only in winter: Ukrenergo told what it is doing to strengthen the power system

It's been a year since Ukrainians have been living without hourly blackout schedules. This winter, in particular, we are ending this year in a stable manner - with electricity and heat, despite all the negative forecasts. We managed to achieve such results thanks to the strengthening of air defense and a large-scale repair campaign in the energy sector, which will continue in the future. Stable and reliable electricity supply for industry and households is the key to the economic stability of the country - said Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

As noted, the stable operation of generation over the past year is the result of a large-scale repair campaign.

In January 2024, the tendency to increase electricity generation by nuclear and hydroelectric generation will continue, the agency added.