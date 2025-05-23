"Enough of the foolish Soviet nostalgia" – Ministry of Foreign Affairs responds to Putin's advisor's statement regarding "non-disintegration of the USSR"
Kyiv • UNN
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Georgiy Tikhiy called for an end to Soviet nostalgia, emphasizing that the collapse of the USSR was a moment of hope. Earlier, Putin's advisor stated that the USSR allegedly still exists from a legal point of view.
The collapse of the USSR in 1991 was one of the moments of greatest hope at the end of the 20th century
He noted that the Soviet Union collapsed - fortunately and forever.
Instead of offering absurd legal fantasies, outdated minds stuck in the Soviet past should ask what brand of toilet paper their families used during the USSR. They will not be able to answer, because it did not exist. Enough of the silly Soviet nostalgia
Context
According to Russian media, Anton Kobyakov, advisor to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, said that the Soviet Union allegedly "still exists from a legal point of view."
The advisor also questioned the legal capacity of the Belovezhsky Agreements signed on December 8, 1991.
Addition
In February, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that the Russian leadership is inclined to create an empire modeled on the Soviet Union, but with the countries of the Warsaw Pact. Therefore, in the worst case scenario, Poland will be next, followed by the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Bulgaria.
Budanov also stated that Russia sees itself as an empire, so it will not stop and will try to do everything to achieve the absorption of Ukraine by military, political, and internal social methods. In the understanding of the Russian Federation, at least three states are needed for the existence of the empire: Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine.