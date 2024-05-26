Enemy troops shell 10 communities in Sumy region with drones, artillery and mortars

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 67176 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 67176 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138542 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143664 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237299 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237299 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171248 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163373 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163373 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147727 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147727 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218812 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218812 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112930 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112930 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205438 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg
March 1, 07:59 AM • 64689 views

March 1, 07:59 AM • 64689 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 109194 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109194 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM • 47230 views

March 1, 10:44 AM • 47230 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 104891 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104891 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
12:32 PM • 43398 views

12:32 PM • 43398 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237308 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 237308 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218816 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218816 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205442 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231544 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 218765 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218765 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 2437 views

05:32 PM • 2437 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 11967 views

04:47 PM • 11967 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 104891 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104891 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 109194 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109194 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 158188 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158188 views
Enemy troops shell 10 communities in Sumy region with drones, artillery and mortars

Enemy troops shell 10 communities in Sumy region with drones, artillery and mortars
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 74053 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 74053 views

Russian troops shelled 10 settlements in Sumy region with drones, artillery and mortars, causing 127 explosions.

On May 26, the Russian army shelled Sumy region 28 times. 127 explosions were recorded. Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Miropil, Velykopysariv, Putivl, Esman, Seredyno-Bud and Znob-Novgorod communities were under fire. This was reported by the regional military administration, UNN reports.

Details

Russian troops shelled the territories of Velykopysarivska community (6 explosions), Yunakivska community (12 explosions), and Miropilska community (three explosions) with artillery.

The Krasnopilska community was hit by FPV drones (10 explosions), artillery shelling (11 explosions), and mortar shelling (5 explosions).

Artillery shelling (21 explosions), Grad shelling and mortar shelling (12 explosions) were carried out on Bilopilska community.

Four mines were dropped by the Russian military on the territory of Esman community. There was also an FPV strike by a Lancet drone (2 explosions).

The Russian army used mortars to hit Khotynska community (11 explosions) and Znob-Novhorodska [2] community (4 explosions).

The territory of Seredyna-Budska community was attacked with mortars (12 explosions) and artillery (9 explosions).

Five mines were dropped on the territory of Putivl community.

Despite the lack of forces, Russia can use them, including in the direction of Sumy region - SBGSU26.05.24, 14:30 • 26659 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising