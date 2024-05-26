Enemy troops shell 10 communities in Sumy region with drones, artillery and mortars

On May 26, the Russian army shelled Sumy region 28 times. 127 explosions were recorded. Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Miropil, Velykopysariv, Putivl, Esman, Seredyno-Bud and Znob-Novgorod communities were under fire. This was reported by the regional military administration, UNN reports.

Details

Russian troops shelled the territories of Velykopysarivska community (6 explosions), Yunakivska community (12 explosions), and Miropilska community (three explosions) with artillery.

The Krasnopilska community was hit by FPV drones (10 explosions), artillery shelling (11 explosions), and mortar shelling (5 explosions).

Artillery shelling (21 explosions), Grad shelling and mortar shelling (12 explosions) were carried out on Bilopilska community.

Four mines were dropped by the Russian military on the territory of Esman community. There was also an FPV strike by a Lancet drone (2 explosions).

The Russian army used mortars to hit Khotynska community (11 explosions) and Znob-Novhorodska [2] community (4 explosions).

The territory of Seredyna-Budska community was attacked with mortars (12 explosions) and artillery (9 explosions).

Five mines were dropped on the territory of Putivl community.

Despite the lack of forces, Russia can use them, including in the direction of Sumy region - SBGSU