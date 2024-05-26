Despite the lack of forces, Russia can use them, including in the direction of Sumy region - SBGSU

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 64216 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138126 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143266 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236644 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171041 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163293 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147669 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218517 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112923 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205149 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 62239 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108723 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 44344 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104411 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 39650 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236649 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218519 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205151 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231268 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218509 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 9960 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104411 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108724 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158072 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156867 views
Actual
Despite the lack of forces, Russia can use them, including in the direction of Sumy region - SBGSU

Despite the lack of forces, Russia can use them, including in the direction of Sumy region - SBGSU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26659 views

Despite not having sufficient forces to achieve its strategic goals, Russia can still use its available troops to sow panic and stretch the Ukrainian Armed Forces in areas such as Sumy region, preventing them from redeploying to more important fronts.

Even though Russia does not have enough forces, it can use them, including in the direction of Sumy region, to sow panic and stretch the Ukrainian Defense Forces and prevent them from being redeployed to more important areas.

This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

The General Staff reported that Russians were building up their troops on the border with Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

When asked by the TV presenter whether the border guards were recording this build-up, Demchenko replied:

If we talk about Sumy region and combine Chernihiv region, the border with the aggressor country within these regions is quite long. In Sumy region alone, it is over 560 kilometers. But of course, the enemy still keeps some of its units, forces and means in these areas

- said a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service.

According to him, Russia continues to build up its strength in these areas.

Demchenko: we should expect and be prepared for any situation, including in the direction of Sumy24.05.24, 09:08 • 18621 view

The enemy continues to build up its forces in these areas. We have to be prepared for any situation, because we understand that, especially in Sumy region, the enemy can do something similar to what we are seeing now in Kharkiv region in order to create zones where full-scale combat operations are taking place in order to stretch the Defense Forces, including in this area

- Demchenko said.

 The official also said whether the enemy has the forces to achieve the strategic goal.

Fortunately, what we are recording is that even though the enemy has the forces now, they are not enough to achieve such a strategic goal. For tactical steps, of course, even though the enemy does not have enough forces, Russia can use them, including in the direction of Sumy region, to sow panic, stretch our forces and prevent them from being redeployed to more important areas where full-scale combat operations are taking place along the front line. Of course, we have to be prepared for any situation. Our enemy is insidious, our enemy is strong

- Demchenko said.

AddendumAddendum

Earlier, President Zelenskiy said that a possible Russian offensive in the north could be another attempt to pull Ukrainian forces away from Donbas.

The General Staff reported that in the  border areas of Sumy region, Russia is taking actions to build up the enemy group.

 Today, on May 26, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is preparing for an offensive and that another group of Russian troops is gathering near the Ukrainian border 90 kilometers from Kharkiv to the northwest.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising