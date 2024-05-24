Demchenko: we should expect and be prepared for any situation, including in the direction of Sumy

As long as there is aggression from Russia towards Ukraine, we should expect and be prepared for any situation to develop in any direction, including the direction of Sumy. However, as of now, the border guards do not record that the Russians have enough forces to achieve any strategic goal in the Sumy direction. This was stated on the air of a telethon on Friday by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, UNN reports.

As long as we have such a neighbor, as long as we have aggression from Russia towards our country, of course, we should expect and be prepared for any situation to develop in any direction, including in the direction of Sumy. Following the example of what the Russians have now done in the Kharkiv region, in the direction of the village of Liptsi, in the direction of the village of Vovchansk, the Russians can deploy the same situation in the direction of the Sumy region in order to continue to stretch the defense forces of our state - Demchenko said.

He noted that as of now, the border guards do not record that the Russians have enough forces to achieve any strategic goal.

"This is true both in terms of equipment and personnel, but of course, the enemy's forces may outnumber ours. We must be prepared for any situation," added Demchenko.

Starting from the end of last year until now, the most active area where enemy subversive reconnaissance groups are trying to enter the territory of Ukraine is Sumy region .