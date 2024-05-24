Demchenko: we should expect and be prepared for any situation, including in the direction of Sumy

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104369 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108682 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158056 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156852 views
Demchenko: we should expect and be prepared for any situation, including in the direction of Sumy

Demchenko: we should expect and be prepared for any situation, including in the direction of Sumy

Kyiv  •  UNN

As long as the Russian aggression against Ukraine continues, we should expect and be prepared for the situation to develop in any direction, including in Sumy region, although Russian troops do not currently have sufficient strength to achieve strategic goals in this area.

As long as there is aggression from Russia towards Ukraine, we should expect and be prepared for any situation to develop in any direction, including the direction of Sumy. However, as of now, the border guards do not record that the Russians have enough forces to achieve any strategic goal in the Sumy direction. This was stated on the air of a telethon on Friday by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, UNN reports.

Details

As long as we have such a neighbor, as long as we have aggression from Russia towards our country, of course, we should expect and be prepared for any situation to develop in any direction, including in the direction of Sumy. Following the example of what the Russians have now done in the Kharkiv region, in the direction of the village of Liptsi, in the direction of the village of Vovchansk, the Russians can deploy the same situation in the direction of the Sumy region in order to continue to stretch the defense forces of our state

- Demchenko said.

He noted that as of now, the border guards do not record that the Russians have enough forces to achieve any strategic goal.

"This is true both in terms of equipment and personnel, but of course, the enemy's forces may outnumber ours. We must be prepared for any situation," added Demchenko.

Recall

Starting from the end of last year until now, the most active area where enemy subversive reconnaissance groups are trying to enter the territory of Ukraine is Sumy region .

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

