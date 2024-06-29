Enemy shells Mykolaiv region, no civilian casualties
Kyiv • UNN
At night, the enemy shelled Mykolaiv region, but there were no civilian casualties, and air defense destroyed one Shahed drone.
The enemy shelled Mykolaiv region, but there were no civilian casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.
Details
According to district military administrations, Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv region came under enemy artillery fire at 03:30 last night. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
In addition, on the night of June 29, air defense forces and means in Mykolaiv region destroyed one Shahed 131/136 UAV.
