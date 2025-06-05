Enemy Shaheds spotted in the sky over Dnipropetrovsk region
Kyiv • UNN
Serhiy Lysak reported enemy Shaheds in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk region. The head of the OVA called for taking care of shelters and protecting themselves.
Enemy Shaheds have been spotted in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.
Enemy Shaheds in the sky over the region. Take care of shelter. Take care of yourself and your loved ones
