Enemy Shaheds spotted in the sky over Dnipropetrovsk region

Enemy Shaheds have been spotted in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Enemy Shaheds in the sky over the region. Take care of shelter. Take care of yourself and your loved ones - said Lysak.

