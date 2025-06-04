$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
Publications
Exclusives
Over the past six months, the occupiers have launched 11,200 "Shaheds" and over 700 missiles at Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

Since the beginning of the year, the Russians have used nearly 11,200 "Shaheds" and over 700 missiles, including ballistic ones, against Ukraine. Zelenskyy emphasized the deliberate pace of strikes by the Russian Federation.

Over the past six months, the occupiers have launched 11,200 "Shaheds" and over 700 missiles at Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Since the beginning of this year, the Russian army has launched attacks on Ukraine using almost 11,200 "Shaheds" and more than 700 missiles, including ballistic ones. This was announced by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Facts are stubborn things. Since the beginning of this year, the Russian army has launched attacks on Ukraine using almost 27,700 aerial bombs, almost 11,200 "Shaheds" and almost 9,000 strike drones of other types, as well as more than 700 missiles, including ballistic ones. This is in less than half a year 

- said Zelenskyy.

According to him, this is the pace of Russian strikes, and they in Russia have taken exactly this pace absolutely consciously from the first days of the full-scale war. Russia has rebuilt its state, social and economic structure for the sake of the opportunity to kill people in other countries with impunity and massively.

Many people have spoken with Russia at various levels. No talks have led not only to a lasting peace, but even to a halt in the war. Unfortunately, Putin feels impunity and even after all the terrible Russian strikes, he seems to be preparing some kind of "responses" 

- the Head of State summarized.

Earlier

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said in a conversation with the US President that he would have to react to the recent attack on Russian airfields.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Shahed-136
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
