Enemy launches missile strikes on Kharkiv region - RMA

An explosion occurred in Kharkiv. The enemy launches missile strikes on the region, reports UNN with reference to "Suspilne" and the head of RMA Oleg Sinegubov.

In Kharkiv, the sound of an explosion was heard, writes "Suspilne".

The chairman of the RMA called on residents to stay in shelters.

"Stay in hiding, the enemy launches missile strikes. Residents of Kharkiv and Chuguevsky districts, be careful!",- Sinegubov wrote.