Enemy hits village in Kharkiv region with a UXO: two injured, people may be under the rubble - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army struck a village in Kharkiv region with an anti-aircraft missile, injuring two people and possibly trapping others under the rubble.
Today, on July 3, the Russian army struck the village of Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv region with a KAB, resulting in two casualties. The strike set a private house on fire, and people may be trapped under the rubble. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, according to UNN.
"At 09:52, the enemy hit the village of Ruska Lozova with a KAB. A private house is burning, there may be people under the rubble," Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.
According to him, two civilian men are currently known to have been injured, one of them in serious condition.
One killed in Borova due to night shelling by enemy - prosecutor's office03.07.24, 09:39 • 20590 views