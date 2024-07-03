One killed in Borova due to night shelling by enemy - prosecutor's office

In Borova, Kharkiv region, the body of a dead man was recovered from the rubble of a house after a nighttime shelling by Russian troops, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on July 3, at around 4:40 a.m., Russian troops conducted air strikes on the central part of Borova village in Izium district. Only civilian infrastructure was damaged: more than 10 residential buildings, outbuildings, shops and an administrative building.

A 48-year-old man was killed: his body was removed from the rubble of the house. A 75-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction, a man of 50 years old was injured - the prosecutor's office said.

Also today, at about 2:05 a.m., according to the prosecutor's office, the Russian Federation launched rocket attacks on the village of Ruska Lozova. "A 65-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man were wounded. At least 10 private households were damaged. According to preliminary data, the occupants hit the village with two S-400 missiles," the agency said.

Previously

Four people were reported injured as a result of nighttime shelling in Kharkiv region.