One killed in Borova due to night shelling by enemy - prosecutor's office

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 49656 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 56045 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 79346 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 166173 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 212812 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 131675 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 361374 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180057 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148735 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197487 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.3m/s
44%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 29548 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 41972 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 48898 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 59312 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 43605 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 49656 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 44209 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 56046 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 59909 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 79347 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 3060 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 11276 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 32782 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 34759 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 47920 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

One killed in Borova due to night shelling by enemy - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20590 views

A 48-year-old man was killed and several others were injured as a result of Russian shelling of civilian infrastructure in villages in Kharkiv region.

One killed in Borova due to night shelling by enemy - prosecutor's office

In Borova, Kharkiv region, the body of a dead man was recovered from the rubble of a house after a nighttime shelling by Russian troops, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on July 3, at around 4:40 a.m., Russian troops conducted air strikes on the central part of Borova village in Izium district. Only civilian infrastructure was damaged: more than 10 residential buildings, outbuildings, shops and an administrative building.

A 48-year-old man was killed: his body was removed from the rubble of the house. A 75-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction, a man of 50 years old was injured

- the prosecutor's office said.

Also today, at about 2:05 a.m., according to the prosecutor's office, the Russian Federation launched rocket attacks on the village of Ruska Lozova. "A 65-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man were wounded. At least 10 private households were damaged. According to preliminary data, the occupants hit the village with two S-400 missiles," the agency said.

Previously

Four people were reported injured as a result of nighttime shelling in Kharkiv region.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
S-400 missile system
Kharkiv
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40