Enemy drones spotted over Kyiv region: Air defense already working

Enemy drones were spotted in the sky over the Kyiv region, air defense forces are working, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

The movement of enemy UAVs has been recorded! Air defense forces are working in the region. Do not photograph or film the work of our defenders. Do not neglect safety rules - the message says.

The OVA urged to remain in shelters until the end of the air raid alarm.

The Air Force reported a number of groups of enemy drones in Kyiv, Poltava and Sumy regions.

