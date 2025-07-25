Enemy drones spotted over Kyiv region: Air defense already working
Kyiv • UNN
The movement of enemy drones has been detected over the Kyiv region, and air defense forces are actively working. Citizens are urged to remain in shelters and not to record the work of defenders.
Enemy drones were spotted in the sky over the Kyiv region, air defense forces are working, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.
The movement of enemy UAVs has been recorded! Air defense forces are working in the region. Do not photograph or film the work of our defenders. Do not neglect safety rules
The OVA urged to remain in shelters until the end of the air raid alarm.
Let's add
The Air Force reported a number of groups of enemy drones in Kyiv, Poltava and Sumy regions.
Russian attack on Kharkiv on July 25: 17 injured, including a medical facility employee25.07.25, 16:53 • 2162 views