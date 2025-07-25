Enemy drones spotted over Kyiv region: Air defense already working

$41.770.01
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
06:39 PM • 9830 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
03:49 PM • 24675 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 114523 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 44579 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 45920 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 83897 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 38681 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 52910 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 50382 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91463 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 114515 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 83894 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 143701 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 119204 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 138653 views
Enemy drones spotted over Kyiv region: Air defense already working

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1462 views

The movement of enemy drones has been detected over the Kyiv region, and air defense forces are actively working. Citizens are urged to remain in shelters and not to record the work of defenders.

Enemy drones spotted over Kyiv region: Air defense already working

Enemy drones were spotted in the sky over the Kyiv region, air defense forces are working, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

The movement of enemy UAVs has been recorded! Air defense forces are working in the region. Do not photograph or film the work of our defenders. Do not neglect safety rules 

- the message says.

The OVA urged to remain in shelters until the end of the air raid alarm.

Let's add

The Air Force reported a number of groups of enemy drones in Kyiv, Poltava and Sumy regions.

Russian attack on Kharkiv on July 25: 17 injured, including a medical facility employee25.07.25, 16:53 • 2162 views

