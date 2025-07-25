Russian attack on Kharkiv on July 25: 17 injured, including a medical facility employee
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv, medics provided assistance to 17 people, including a 12-year-old girl. One injured person was hospitalized, the rest received assistance without hospitalization.
As a result of today's Russian attack on Kharkiv with a KAB (guided aerial bomb), the number of injured people has reached 17, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.
According to him, "one person – an employee of the damaged medical facility – is in the hospital." The rest of the injured received all necessary assistance and currently do not require hospitalization.
