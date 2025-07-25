Russian attack on Kharkiv on July 25: 17 injured, including a medical facility employee

As a result of today's Russian attack on Kharkiv with a KAB (guided aerial bomb), the number of injured people has reached 17, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The number of injured people as a result of today's enemy attack on Kharkiv has increased. According to the latest data, medics provided assistance to 17 people, including a 12-year-old girl. - Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, "one person – an employee of the damaged medical facility – is in the hospital." The rest of the injured received all necessary assistance and currently do not require hospitalization.

Russian strike on hospital in Kharkiv: everyone has been contacted, they are all fine