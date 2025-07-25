$41.770.01
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
02:49 PM • 1610 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
Exclusive
02:19 PM • 4414 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 15443 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
11:31 AM • 18963 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
10:08 AM • 40894 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 45905 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
09:03 AM • 82366 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
July 25, 08:28 AM • 47959 views
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
July 25, 07:59 AM • 42032 views
Ukraine is ready to buy 10 Patriot systems, three are already available - Zelenskyy
July 24, 06:46 PM • 70238 views
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian attack on Kharkiv on July 25: 17 injured, including a medical facility employee

Kyiv • UNN

 • 562 views

As a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv, medics provided assistance to 17 people, including a 12-year-old girl. One injured person was hospitalized, the rest received assistance without hospitalization.

Russian attack on Kharkiv on July 25: 17 injured, including a medical facility employee

As a result of today's Russian attack on Kharkiv with a KAB (guided aerial bomb), the number of injured people has reached 17, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The number of injured people as a result of today's enemy attack on Kharkiv has increased. According to the latest data, medics provided assistance to 17 people, including a 12-year-old girl.

- Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, "one person – an employee of the damaged medical facility – is in the hospital." The rest of the injured received all necessary assistance and currently do not require hospitalization.

Russian strike on hospital in Kharkiv: everyone has been contacted, they are all fine25.07.25, 15:40 • 1422 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kharkiv
