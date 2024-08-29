Enemy drone shot down in Kirovohrad region

An enemy drone was shot down over the Oleksandriya district of Kirovohrad region during a morning air raid, according to Andriy Raykovych, head of the Kirovohrad RMA, there were no casualties or damage, UNN writes.

Details

"During the morning air alert, the defenders of the sky eliminated an enemy drone over the Oleksandriya district. There were no casualties and no damage," said Andriy Raykovych, head of the Kirovohrad RMA, on Telegram.

