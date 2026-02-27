Enemy drone attacked civilian car in Sumy region, people killed

$43.210.03
51.020.06
ukenru
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 8834 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
02:14 PM • 15964 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 26315 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 29239 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 35497 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 50156 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 44864 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 38724 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 33052 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 53098 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2m/s
87%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia's war machine under pressure, regions experience revenue decline - mediaFebruary 27, 10:09 AM • 13277 views
DNA of mother of kidnapped Ukrainian checked in Bali after body fragments foundFebruary 27, 11:04 AM • 12854 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12PhotoFebruary 27, 12:25 PM • 20488 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions02:16 PM • 15472 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast02:39 PM • 13537 views
Publications
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signal04:38 PM • 8598 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for Ukraine03:45 PM • 10156 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast02:39 PM • 13660 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions02:16 PM • 15597 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12PhotoFebruary 27, 12:25 PM • 20618 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Robert Fico
Ruslan Kravchenko
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Slovakia
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhoto06:52 PM • 428 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speech05:35 PM • 2664 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhoto04:49 PM • 3746 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 24930 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 22157 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot

Enemy drone attacked civilian car in Sumy region, people killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

On February 27, at about 6:20 PM, Russian occupiers attacked a civilian car with a drone in the Vorozhba community of Sumy district. As a result of the strike, two men were killed, and a 53-year-old man was injured.

Enemy drone attacked civilian car in Sumy region, people killed

Russian occupiers attacked a civilian car with a drone in the Vorozhba community of Sumy district. As a result of the attack, two people were killed and one was injured. This was reported by the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

 According to the investigation, on February 27, at about 6:20 p.m., the occupiers attacked a car with a drone in the Vorozhba community of Sumy district. As a result of the strike, two men died, and another 53-year-old man was injured.

"Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, are documenting the consequences of the attack. Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the commission of war crimes that led to the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the agency's statement reads.

Recall

The evacuation of the population from border communities in Sumy Oblast continues due to systematic shelling. About 4,200 people who refused to evacuate remain in the 5-kilometer zone.

In the Kharkiv region, an enemy drone hit a house, the body of a man was recovered from under the rubble, his wife injured27.02.26, 10:05 • 3150 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast