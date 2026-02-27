Enemy drone attacked civilian car in Sumy region, people killed

Russian occupiers attacked a civilian car with a drone in the Vorozhba community of Sumy district. As a result of the attack, two people were killed and one was injured. This was reported by the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on February 27, at about 6:20 p.m., the occupiers attacked a car with a drone in the Vorozhba community of Sumy district. As a result of the strike, two men died, and another 53-year-old man was injured.

"Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, are documenting the consequences of the attack. Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the commission of war crimes that led to the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the agency's statement reads.

Recall

The evacuation of the population from border communities in Sumy Oblast continues due to systematic shelling. About 4,200 people who refused to evacuate remain in the 5-kilometer zone.

