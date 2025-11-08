ukenru
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian Kuznetsov
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
9K720 Iskander

Enemy drone attacked a minibus in Donetsk region: three civilians injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1030 views

In the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region, an enemy FPV drone attacked a minibus, injuring three civilians. The victims, including the driver and two passengers, were taken to the hospital with mine-blast injuries and burns.

Enemy drone attacked a minibus in Donetsk region: three civilians injured

In the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region, three civilians were wounded as a result of an enemy drone hitting a minibus, UNN reports with reference to the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, today at 12:10 p.m. Russian troops attacked the Druzhkivka territorial community. In the village of Kindrativka, the enemy hit a Gazelle brand vehicle, which was engaged in private transportation, with an FPV drone.

As a result of the UAV hit, the 47-year-old minibus driver and two of his passengers – men aged 71 and 86 – were injured. They sustained mine-blast injuries, burns to the head and limbs, and concussions. The wounded were taken to a medical facility where they received medical care.

- the report says.

Add

Prosecutors are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document the cynical attack by the occupiers on the civilian population. Under the procedural guidance of the Kramatorsk District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings regarding a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Antonina Tumanova

