Enemy drone attacked a minibus in Donetsk region: three civilians injured

In the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region, three civilians were wounded as a result of an enemy drone hitting a minibus, UNN reports with reference to the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

According to law enforcement officers, today at 12:10 p.m. Russian troops attacked the Druzhkivka territorial community. In the village of Kindrativka, the enemy hit a Gazelle brand vehicle, which was engaged in private transportation, with an FPV drone.

As a result of the UAV hit, the 47-year-old minibus driver and two of his passengers – men aged 71 and 86 – were injured. They sustained mine-blast injuries, burns to the head and limbs, and concussions. The wounded were taken to a medical facility where they received medical care. - the report says.

Prosecutors are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document the cynical attack by the occupiers on the civilian population. Under the procedural guidance of the Kramatorsk District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings regarding a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

