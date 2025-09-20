Enemy attacked Sumy: there are power outages

Russian troops struck Sumy in the morning, causing power outages, said Sumy OVA head Oleh Hryhorov and Sumy MVA head Serhiy Kryvosheienko on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy struck non-residential buildings in the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy. Preliminarily, there are no casualties. There is a power outage. - Hryhorov reported.

"Power lines are damaged, so some residents of the Kovpakivskyi district are without electricity. The schedule of some trolleybuses has also been changed," Kryvosheienko clarified.

Acting Mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar clarified that "the explosions you heard in the city are MLRS strikes on the industrial zone in the Kovpakivskyi district."

Addition

According to data from the Sumy OVA, during the day, from the morning of September 19 to the morning of September 20, Russian troops carried out 99 shellings of 41 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the region. The most shellings were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts. Damage: Bilopilska community – infrastructure object, private house, car; – Yunakivska community – 2 private houses.