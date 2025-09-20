Enemy attacked Sumy: there are power outages

$41.250.05
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 29627 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 36506 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 31343 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 38169 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 50854 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 30952 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 41567 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 40304 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 68952 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
The situation in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, is critical: Russians are mining the village and blocking evacuation - MVASeptember 19, 11:05 PM • 16466 views
Samara region under drone attack: explosions heard near oil refineryPhoto02:55 AM • 16973 views
US reduces arms supplies to Europe - The Atlantic04:38 AM • 15868 views
Russian missile hits residential high-rise in Dnipro: one dead, wounded - OVAPhoto04:40 AM • 7942 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russia's night attack on Ukraine06:16 AM • 5890 views
Enemy attacked Sumy: there are power outages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1334 views

The enemy attacked non-residential buildings in the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy, preliminarily without casualties. MLRS strikes damaged power lines, which caused a power outage in part of the district and changes in trolleybus traffic.

Enemy attacked Sumy: there are power outages

Russian troops struck Sumy in the morning, causing power outages, said Sumy OVA head Oleh Hryhorov and Sumy MVA head Serhiy Kryvosheienko on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy struck non-residential buildings in the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy. Preliminarily, there are no casualties. There is a power outage.

- Hryhorov reported.

"Power lines are damaged, so some residents of the Kovpakivskyi district are without electricity. The schedule of some trolleybuses has also been changed," Kryvosheienko clarified.

Acting Mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar clarified that "the explosions you heard in the city are MLRS strikes on the industrial zone in the Kovpakivskyi district."

Addition

According to data from the Sumy OVA, during the day, from the morning of September 19 to the morning of September 20, Russian troops carried out 99 shellings of 41 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the region. The most shellings were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts. Damage: Bilopilska community – infrastructure object, private house, car; – Yunakivska community – 2 private houses.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Sumy