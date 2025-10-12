Enemy attacked Kharkiv: explosions near residential buildings and damaged houses
Kyiv • UNN
On the evening of October 12, Russians attacked Kharkiv, at least three explosions occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Broken windows were recorded in two two-story and a number of private houses, there is no information about casualties.
On Sunday evening, October 12, Russians attacked Kharkiv. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, at least three explosions occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city near residential buildings.
As a result of the strikes on the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city, broken windows were recorded in two two-story buildings, as well as in a number of private buildings
At the same time, he added that there was no information about casualties yet.
Recall
On October 12, Russian troops struck the Nemyshlianskyi and Slobidskyi districts of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. As a result of the attack, a 42-year-old man was injured and hospitalized.
