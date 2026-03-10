Enemy attacked an enterprise in Sumy region with guided aerial bombs, there is one dead and injured

The Russian army attacked an enterprise in Sumy region with guided aerial bombs, one man died, there are injured. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Hryhorov reported, today the enemy launched guided aerial bomb attacks on the Hlukhiv community.

Unfortunately, as a result of the strike, a civilian man died at one of the enterprises. He sustained injuries incompatible with life. His identity is currently being established. Also, preliminarily, there are injured people. - added the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

According to him, all consequences of the attack are being clarified.

