Exclusive
03:44 PM • 1604 views
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 5224 views
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 10134 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
12:33 PM • 17617 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
11:27 AM • 22070 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 34175 views
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 45243 views
March 9, 07:48 PM • 51537 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 83890 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 53441 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
Publications
Exclusives
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs03:46 PM • 922 views
Enemy attacked an enterprise in Sumy region with guided aerial bombs, there is one dead and injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1798 views

The enemy attacked the Hlukhiv community with guided aerial bombs. As a result of the strike on the enterprise, a civilian man was killed, and there are also preliminary reports of injuries.

Enemy attacked an enterprise in Sumy region with guided aerial bombs, there is one dead and injured

The Russian army attacked an enterprise in Sumy region with guided aerial bombs, one man died, there are injured. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Hryhorov reported, today the enemy launched guided aerial bomb attacks on the Hlukhiv community.

Unfortunately, as a result of the strike, a civilian man died at one of the enterprises. He sustained injuries incompatible with life. His identity is currently being established. Also, preliminarily, there are injured people.

- added the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

According to him, all consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Shelling of Sumy region: five wounded and significant destruction09.03.26, 07:40 • 5178 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast