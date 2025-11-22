Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: five injured, damaged houses and a shop

On Saturday evening, November 22, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia, reported the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, at least 5 people were injured as a result of the attack.

The enemy once again shelled the regional center. A store and nearby houses were damaged. All victims are already receiving assistance.

Recall

On Saturday evening, November 22, explosions occurred in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia region Ivan Fedorov. Local Telegram channels also reported a series of explosions, as well as that the enemy was shelling from MLRS.

