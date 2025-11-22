$42.150.00
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
04:36 PM • 13887 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
04:29 PM • 13028 views
Rubio and Witkoff to arrive in Geneva tomorrow to discuss peace plan for Ukraine - Media
02:45 PM • 14305 views
Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine
02:16 PM • 15575 views
In Ternopil, search and rescue operations continue for the fourth day after the Russian attack: seven people are considered missingVideo
November 22, 01:41 PM • 13298 views
At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the HolodomorsPhoto
November 22, 11:14 AM • 16165 views
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
November 22, 11:08 AM • 18663 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from BelarusPhoto
November 22, 10:59 AM • 21011 views
Zelenskyy's Office announced consultations on steps to end the war "these days": who is in the Ukrainian delegation
November 21, 09:58 PM • 27122 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: five injured, damaged houses and a shop

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1024 views

On the evening of November 22, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia, as a result of which at least 5 people were injured. A shop and nearby houses were damaged, and all victims are being provided with assistance.

Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: five injured, damaged houses and a shop

On Saturday evening, November 22, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia, reported the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, at least 5 people were injured as a result of the attack.

The enemy once again shelled the regional center. A store and nearby houses were damaged. All victims are already receiving assistance.

Recall

On Saturday evening, November 22, explosions occurred in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia region Ivan Fedorov. Local Telegram channels also reported a series of explosions, as well as that the enemy was shelling from MLRS.

Number of injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia doubles21.11.25, 10:33 • 3190 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia