Number of injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia doubles

At least 10 people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of November 21, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

People continue to seek medical help after the night attack on the city. Currently, doctors have recorded 10 Zaporizhzhia residents who need help. - Fedorov reported.

Recall

Earlier, 5 dead and 5 injured were reported as a result of the Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia.

