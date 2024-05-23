Enemy army shells Kherson, explosions heard in coastal areas
Kyiv • UNN
The occupants are shelling the coastal areas of Kherson, causing explosions, said Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration.
russian army is shelling Kherson! Explosions are heard in the coastal areas.
Be careful! Stay in safer places
