Emergency recovery works completed in Kyiv after the Russian strike on April 24

Emergency recovery works have been completed at the site of the massive enemy attack on Kyiv, which occurred on April 24. This was reported by the SES, reports UNN.

Rescuers worked at the site of the enemy shelling in shifts for more than 60 hours. In total, more than 2,400 cubic meters of garbage and building structures were dismantled and removed from the site of the enemy attack - the statement reads.

Rescuers also reported that as a result of the enemy attack on April 24, 12 people died and 87 were injured.

Earlier, UNN reported that rescuers dismantled 1280 cubic meters of garbage and evacuated 9 cars in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital. Robotic equipment was used to clear the rubble.