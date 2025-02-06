Emergency power outages introduced in 8 regions - Ukrenergo

Emergency power outages have been imposed in 8 regions of Ukraine today, and the need for economical consumption remains, it is worth limiting the use of powerful electrical appliances from 7:00 to 20:00, Ukrenergo reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

As a result of damage caused by enemy missile and drone attacks to electricity generation and transmission facilities, emergency blackouts were forced in Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Dnipro (partially) and Cherkasy (partially) regions in the morning - Ukrenergo said.

Electricity consumption is said to be "showing an upward trend". Today, on February 6, as of 9:00 a.m., its level was 1.3% higher than at the same time the previous day. Yesterday, February 5, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the morning. It was at the same level as the previous day - Tuesday, February 4.

It is noted that the Ukrainian power system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency repair work at power facilities continues.

"Please consume electricity sparingly between 7:00 and 20:00. Limit the use of powerful electrical appliances during this time," Ukrenergo urged.

They also noted that "the situation in the power system may change.

A number of regions of Ukraine again face emergency power outages