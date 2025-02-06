A number of regions of Ukraine again face emergency power outages

ukenru
Exclusive
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Emergency power outage schedules have been introduced in Sumy, Dnipro, Donetsk, Poltava and Kirovohrad regions. By Ukrenergo's order, the blackouts began in the morning of February 6.

Schedules of emergency power outages have been reintroduced in a number of regions of Ukraine this morning, regional power distribution companies and energy companies reported on social media on Thursday, UNN reports.

Sumy region

"Emergency outage schedules have been introduced in Sumy region! According to the instructions of NPC Ukrenergo, today from 09:11 AM, the gas distribution system in Sumy region is in operation for the 1st queue. The queue according to the emergency outage schedules does not coincide with the queue according to the hourly outage schedules. Hourly outage schedules are not applied," Sumyoblenergo said.

Dnipropetrovska oblast

"At the command of Ukrenergo, emergency blackouts are being applied in Dnipropetrovs'k and Donetsk regions," DTEK said.

Donetsk region

"At the command of Ukrenergo, emergency blackouts are being applied in Dnipropetrovs'k and Donetsk regions," DTEK said.

Poltava region

"HAZ has been used in the region! Dear consumers! By order of NPC Ukrenergo, on February 6, at 09:16, we received a command to start the 1st stage of gas shutdown.

Kirovograd region

"On February 06, 2025, from 09 hours. 17 min. by the order of NPC Ukrenergo, the schedule of emergency outages (SO) was put into effect according to the operation mode of the IPS of Ukraine," Kirovohradoblenergo reported.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
dniproDnipro
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

