Since May 2024, the electronic queue has been operating in test mode, during which time it has become a permanent important service that conscripts can use, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The Ukrainian government, at the initiative of the Ministry of Defense, has finally normalized the use of the electronic queue service in TCC and SP.

Key findings from the test period:

As stated in the press service of the Ministry of Defense, the electronic queue service implements the following priorities:

human-centricity;

digitization of processes;

free interaction between the state and citizens;

convenient services.

In addition:

We are eliminating "live" queues at the Recruitment Centers, - emphasizes the Ministry of Defense.

strengthening security;

speeding up and streamlining procedures for receiving citizens.

We are working on digitizing as many services as possible and forming an ecosystem of the Electronic TCC, which will function online.

Recall

UNN reported that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the army command I QLogic, launched an electronic queue service in test mode for shopping centers and joint ventures across the country, allowing citizens to make appointments online to fulfill their legal obligations.

In Ukraine, by the end of 2025, they plan to launch the "e-TCC" service to reduce the burden on territorial recruitment centers. The system is integrated with "Reserve+" and is expected to reduce the load by 15% monthly.