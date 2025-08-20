$41.360.10
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 21752 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 22027 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 38207 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 146804 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 55245 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 52492 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 50733 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 187765 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 155244 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Electronic queue at TCC and SP has become a permanent service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 638 views

Since May 2024, the electronic queue at TCC and SP has been operating in test mode, and now it has become a permanent service. The Ukrainian government has finally normalized the use of the electronic queue service at the initiative of the Ministry of Defense.

Since May 2024, the electronic queue has been operating in test mode, during which time it has become a permanent important service that conscripts can use, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The Ukrainian government, at the initiative of the Ministry of Defense, has finally normalized the use of the electronic queue service in TCC and SP.

Key findings from the test period:

As stated in the press service of the Ministry of Defense, the electronic queue service implements the following priorities:

  • human-centricity;
    • digitization of processes;
      • free interaction between the state and citizens;
        • convenient services.

          In addition:

          We are eliminating "live" queues at the Recruitment Centers,

          - emphasizes the Ministry of Defense.
          • strengthening security;
            • speeding up and streamlining procedures for receiving citizens.

              We are working on digitizing as many services as possible and forming an ecosystem of the Electronic TCC, which will function online.

              Recall

              UNN reported that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the army command I QLogic, launched an electronic queue service in test mode for shopping centers and joint ventures across the country, allowing citizens to make appointments online to fulfill their legal obligations.

              In Ukraine, by the end of 2025, they plan to launch the "e-TCC" service to reduce the burden on territorial recruitment centers. The system is integrated with "Reserve+" and is expected to reduce the load by 15% monthly.

              Ihor Telezhnikov

