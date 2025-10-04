Electricity restored to nearly 28,000 consumers in Odesa region

In Odesa region, power supply has been restored to almost 28,000 consumers in 76 settlements, but 9,200 subscribers in 20 towns and villages still remain without electricity. Energy workers are working around the clock to fully restore the supply. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

Over the past day, energy workers have restored power supply to almost 28,000 consumers in 76 settlements of Odesa region. - the official wrote in his Telegram.

Meanwhile, 9,200 families in 20 towns and villages of the region are still without electricity due to bad weather, Kiper added.

According to him, brigades are working around the clock to restore electricity to all homes as soon as possible.

