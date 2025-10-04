Electricity restored in 72,000 homes in Donetsk region - OVA

In 72,000 homes in Donetsk region, after the attack on the energy sector, electricity was restored. About 20,000 more homes are still without electricity. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin, writes UNN.

72,000 homes in Donetsk region are back with electricity. Specialists are promptly eliminating the consequences of yesterday's attack on the energy sector. Most of the people who were left without electricity yesterday already have it again today. - the message says.

It is noted that about 20,000 more homes are still without electricity, but our energy workers are working to solve the problem.

Recall

On October 3, as a result of enemy shelling, part of Donetsk region was left without electricity. In particular, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka and some districts of Kramatorsk were de-energized.