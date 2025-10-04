$41.280.00
October 4, 08:29 AM • 16819 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 39653 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 54510 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 70193 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 84349 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 72380 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 40473 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 51991 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 34625 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 21883 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity restored in 72,000 homes in Donetsk region - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

Electricity supply has been restored in 72,000 homes in Donetsk region after the attack on the energy infrastructure. About 20,000 homes remain without power, and energy workers are working to solve the problem.

Electricity restored in 72,000 homes in Donetsk region - OVA

In 72,000 homes in Donetsk region, after the attack on the energy sector, electricity was restored. About 20,000 more homes are still without electricity. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin, writes UNN.

72,000 homes in Donetsk region are back with electricity. Specialists are promptly eliminating the consequences of yesterday's attack on the energy sector. Most of the people who were left without electricity yesterday already have it again today.

- the message says.

It is noted that about 20,000 more homes are still without electricity, but our energy workers are working to solve the problem.

Recall

On October 3, as a result of enemy shelling, part of Donetsk region was left without electricity. In particular, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka and some districts of Kramatorsk were de-energized.

Olga Rozgon

Society
Electricity
Vadym Filashkin
Donetsk Oblast