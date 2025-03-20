Electricity consumption is decreasing: when is it better to use appliances
Kyiv • UNN
Following the increase the day before, electricity consumption is decreasing. Today, Ukrainians are advised to use powerful electrical appliances during the day.
Electricity consumption shows a downward trend after the growth the day before. It is advisable to use powerful electrical appliances during the daytime today. This was reported on Thursday by NEC Ukrenergo, UNN writes.
Details
"Electricity consumption shows a downward trend. The reason is clear weather in almost the entire territory of Ukraine, which leads to efficient operation of household solar power plants and a corresponding decrease in energy consumption from the general network," the message says.
As indicated, today, March 20, as of 9:30, its level was 9% lower than at the same time the previous day - on Wednesday.
Now the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover after Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.
"Today, it is advisable to use powerful electrical appliances during the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants - from 10:00 to 16:00", - the company noted.
And they indicated: the situation in the energy system may change.
