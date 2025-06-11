Electricity consumption increased due to bad weather, it is worth turning on powerful equipment during the day - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has increased amid worsening weather conditions, and the need to shift active energy consumption to daytime remains - powerful appliances should be used from 10:00 to 18:00, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

"Electricity consumption has increased. Today, June 11, as of 9:30, its level was 7.5% higher than the previous day," the statement said.

The reason for these changes was cloudy weather with precipitation in parts of the western and northwestern regions, which leads to lower efficiency of household solar power plants and a corresponding increase in energy consumption from the general grid.

Yesterday, June 10, the daily consumption maximum was in the evening - at the same level as the previous day's maximum.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.

"Today, the need to shift active energy consumption to daytime remains. If possible, use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 18:00," NEC emphasized.

