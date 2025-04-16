Electricity consumption has stabilized at a seasonal level - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine today corresponds to seasonal indicators, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Electricity consumption has stabilized at a level that corresponds to seasonal indicators. Today, April 16, as of 9:30, it was the same as the previous day - on Tuesday - Ukrenergo reported.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.

"The situation in the energy system may change. Follow the announcements on the websites and official pages in social networks of your distribution system operator (oblenergo)", the company stated.

The Ministry of Energy called on "to use electricity rationally, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening." This, as indicated, helps to reduce the load on the system.

Situation at the ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.11 m. This is enough to meet the needs of the station", the Ministry of Energy noted.