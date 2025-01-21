Electricity consumption has increased, we should save during peak hours - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has increased today, so people should save money and not turn on powerful appliances at the same time during peak hours in the morning and evening: from 9:00 to 11:00 and from 16:00 to 19:00, Ukrenergo reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Electricity consumption has increased. Today, January 21, its level as of 9:00 a.m. was 3.3% higher than at the same time on the previous day, Monday. The reason for this is cloudy weather in most regions and a decrease in the efficiency of household solar power plants," the company said.

Yesterday, January 20, as indicated, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the evening. It was 4.4% lower than the maximum of the previous business day, on Friday, January 17. The reason for this difference is the higher air temperature in most regions.

As noted, the Ukrainian power system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks, and emergency repair work at power facilities continues.

"The situation in the power system may change. Follow the messages on the websites and official social media pages of your distribution system operator (oblenergo)," Ukrenergo emphasized.

