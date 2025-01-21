ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Actual
Electricity consumption has increased, we should save during peak hours - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption has increased, we should save during peak hours - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32575 views

Electricity consumption in Ukraine increased by 3.3% compared to the previous day due to cloudy weather. Ukrenergo urges to save electricity during peak hours from 9:00 to 11:00 and from 16:00 to 19:00.

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has increased today, so people should save money and not turn on powerful appliances at the same time during peak hours in the morning and evening: from 9:00 to 11:00 and from 16:00 to 19:00, Ukrenergo reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Electricity consumption has increased. Today, January 21, its level as of 9:00 a.m. was 3.3% higher than at the same time on the previous day, Monday. The reason for this is cloudy weather in most regions and a decrease in the efficiency of household solar power plants," the company said.

Yesterday, January 20, as indicated, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the evening. It was 4.4% lower than the maximum of the previous business day, on Friday, January 17. The reason for this difference is the higher air temperature in most regions.

As noted, the Ukrainian power system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks, and emergency repair work at power facilities continues.

"The situation in the power system may change. Follow the messages on the websites and official social media pages of your distribution system operator (oblenergo)," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising