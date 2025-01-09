ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 35888 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143794 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125354 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133108 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132883 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169068 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110284 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162574 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104394 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113927 views

Publications
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Actual
Issue of revising electricity tariffs for households is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Issue of revising electricity tariffs for households is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34066 views

The Ministry of Energy announces no plans to revise electricity tariffs for households. The Ministry warns of disinformation from the enemy.

The Ministry of Energy has announced that there is no decision or draft decision to revise electricity tariffs for the population, UNN reports.

Details

"Currently, there is no decision or draft decision to revise electricity tariffs for households. This issue is not on the agenda at all," the Ministry of Energy said.

According to the agency, "the spread of false statements about tariffs is an attempt by the enemy to destabilize the situation in Ukraine". "Be careful and trust only official sources!" - the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

There is no need to raise electricity tariffs this year - MP06.01.25, 14:39 • 24848 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

