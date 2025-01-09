Issue of revising electricity tariffs for households is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

The Ministry of Energy has announced that there is no decision or draft decision to revise electricity tariffs for the population, UNN reports.

"Currently, there is no decision or draft decision to revise electricity tariffs for households. This issue is not on the agenda at all," the Ministry of Energy said.

According to the agency, "the spread of false statements about tariffs is an attempt by the enemy to destabilize the situation in Ukraine". "Be careful and trust only official sources!" - the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

