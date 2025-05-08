$41.440.02
Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks
07:53 AM • 12091 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
07:22 AM • 16142 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

May 8, 03:10 AM • 23896 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 40361 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM • 64167 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 49674 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 61504 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 50089 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 53309 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 45203 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Electricity consumption has decreased after several days of growth, but there is a need for savings - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2856 views

Electricity consumption fell by 5.4% due to the weather. Ukrenergo calls for saving from 8:00 to 10:00 and from 18:00 to 22:00, without turning on powerful appliances.

Electricity consumption has decreased after several days of growth, but there is a need for savings - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption has decreased amid improved weather, after several days of growth since the beginning of the week, but there is a need for economical energy consumption in the morning and evening, and it is also worth not turning on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time from 18:00 to 22:00, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"Electricity consumption has decreased. Today, May 8, as of 9:30, it was 5.4% lower than at the same time the previous day. This is due to cloudless weather in most regions, which leads to more efficient operation of household solar power plants than yesterday," the company said.

Yesterday, May 7, the daily consumption maximum was in the evening - at the same level as the maximum of the previous day.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.

"Please consume electricity sparingly during the hours of morning and evening peaks. Do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time from 8:00 to 10:00 and from 18:00 to 22:00," Ukrenergo noted.

And they added that the situation in the energy system may change.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
Ukrenergo
