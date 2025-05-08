Electricity consumption has decreased after several days of growth, but there is a need for savings - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption has decreased amid improved weather, after several days of growth since the beginning of the week, but there is a need for economical energy consumption in the morning and evening, and it is also worth not turning on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time from 18:00 to 22:00, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

"Electricity consumption has decreased. Today, May 8, as of 9:30, it was 5.4% lower than at the same time the previous day. This is due to cloudless weather in most regions, which leads to more efficient operation of household solar power plants than yesterday," the company said.

Yesterday, May 7, the daily consumption maximum was in the evening - at the same level as the maximum of the previous day.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.

"Please consume electricity sparingly during the hours of morning and evening peaks. Do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time from 8:00 to 10:00 and from 18:00 to 22:00," Ukrenergo noted.

And they added that the situation in the energy system may change.