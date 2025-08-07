Electricians' unit under fire: enemy drones attacked DTEK facility in Dnipropetrovsk region

One of DTEK's energy units in the Dnipropetrovsk region came under enemy shelling during a morning FPV drone attack. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out at the facility, but, fortunately, there were no casualties among the personnel. This was stated by DTEK, writes UNN.

Details

The morning of August 6 in the Dnipropetrovsk region began with an attack by Russian FPV kamikaze drones. One of the objects that came under fire was a unit of the DTEK energy company. As reported by the company, the energy equipment was damaged, after which a fire broke out.

Fortunately, no personnel were injured. The fire was quickly extinguished by the State Emergency Service. After the fire was localized, energy workers immediately began to eliminate the consequences to restore stable electricity supply as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, such shellings are not isolated – energy infrastructure remains one of the main targets of Russian attacks. The company emphasizes that despite the constant threat, employees continue to work in extremely difficult conditions, risking their lives for light in the homes of Ukrainians.

Recall

In the Donetsk region on August 5, a DTEK energy brigade came under shelling during repair work. As a result of an enemy drone explosion, a service vehicle was damaged.