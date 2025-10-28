Elderly woman killed in enemy attack on Kherson - MBA

Russian terrorists killed another person in Kherson on the night of Tuesday, October 28. This was reported by Yaroslav Shankо, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, an elderly woman sustained fatal injuries as a result of another enemy shelling.

"My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," Shankо wrote.

Recall

On October 24, two women died and 28 people were injured as a result of a Russian attack on Kherson.

Russian troops attacked Kherson with drones, there are casualties