Elderly woman killed in enemy attack on Kherson - MBA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian terrorists shelled Kherson again on the night of October 28, killing an elderly woman. Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, expressed condolences to the victim's family.
Russian terrorists killed another person in Kherson on the night of Tuesday, October 28. This was reported by Yaroslav Shankо, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, an elderly woman sustained fatal injuries as a result of another enemy shelling.
"My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," Shankо wrote.
Recall
On October 24, two women died and 28 people were injured as a result of a Russian attack on Kherson.
