Eight women accuse writer Neil Gaiman of sexual harassment

Eight anonymous women have come forward against one of the most famous and valuable genre writers. Gaiman is accused of taking advantage of his position of power and coercing into sexual relations.

More and more women are accusing successful American author Neil Gaiman of sexual harassment. An investigation by New York Magazine has revealed the stories of eight women who were allegedly involved in non-consensual BDSM relationships with the author of The Sandman and American Gods.

The investigation states that Heyman allegedly used his position of power to sexually harass or coerce.

In an article signed by Lila Shapiro , a common formula for cases of abuse is traced: women much younger than the author, who approach him as supporters or, at times, because they are related to Gaiman's ex-wife, Amanda Palmer.

A separate example is the article "No Safe Word". A nanny who had been working for Heymann in New Zealand since February 2022 details that, among other things, he allegedly harassed her in a hotel room. Gaiman's son was also there, playing on a tablet.

The attack took place in the bathtub on the nanny's first day of work. According to her, Heyman entered her bathroom without permission and "performed sexual acts" despite her protests.

Media outlets recall that Gaiman's public image fundamentally changed back in July 2024, when a podcast produced by Tortoise Media outlined allegations of sexual assault against the writer in five episodes. The accusations were made by five women who have remained anonymous.

Neil Gaiman has always denied the accusations that have affected his work.

Earlier, Gaiman's legal representatives responded to the Tortoise Media investigation, noting that ‘sexual humiliation, bondage, domination, sadism and masochism may not be to everyone's taste. But between consenting adults, BDSM practices are not illegal.’

Prosecutors reported that some of the sex acts were consensual in a BDSM context, including several domestic workers. However, there is also information that Heyman ignored restrictions and continued even after an explicit "no".

Neil Gaiman has been one of the most famous and beloved genre writers for decades, especially since many of his works have been adapted into films: first the animated film Coraline and the Magic Door in 2009, then the American Gods and Good Omens series, and fans are waiting for the second season of Netflix's ambitious adaptation of The Sandman.

