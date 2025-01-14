Eight women accuse writer Neil Gaiman of sexual harassment

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 124723 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 114454 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 122481 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 123937 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 154174 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107677 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 151758 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104124 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113719 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117080 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 107308 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 136325 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 105324 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 112860 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 110651 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 124815 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 154248 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 151818 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 181092 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 170558 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 110651 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 112860 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 136325 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129252 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146891 views
Actual
Eight women accuse writer Neil Gaiman of sexual harassment

Eight women accuse writer Neil Gaiman of sexual harassment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27000 views

The author of The Sandman is accused of forced BDSM relationships and sexual harassment.

Eight anonymous women have come forward against one of the most famous and valuable genre writers. Gaiman is accused of taking advantage of his position of power and coercing into sexual relations.

Transmits UNN with reference to Wired.

More and more women are accusing successful American author Neil Gaiman of sexual harassment. An investigation by New York Magazine has revealed the stories of eight women who were allegedly involved in non-consensual BDSM relationships with the author of The Sandman and American Gods. 

The investigation states that Heyman allegedly used his position of power to sexually harass or coerce. 

In an article signed by Lila Shapiro , a common formula for cases of abuse is traced: women much younger than the author, who approach him as supporters or, at times, because they are related to Gaiman's ex-wife, Amanda Palmer.

A separate example is the article "No Safe Word". A nanny who had been working for Heymann in New Zealand since February 2022 details that, among other things, he allegedly harassed her in a hotel room. Gaiman's son was also there, playing on a tablet.

The attack took place in the bathtub on the nanny's first day of work. According to her, Heyman entered her bathroom without permission and "performed sexual acts" despite her protests.

Sister of OpenAI boss Sam Altman has filed a lawsuit against him accusing him of violence08.01.25, 10:15 • 25279 views

Media outlets recall that Gaiman's public image fundamentally changed back in July 2024, when a podcast produced by Tortoise Media outlined allegations of sexual assault against the writer in five episodes. The accusations were made by five women who have remained anonymous.

Neil Gaiman has always denied the accusations that have affected his work.

Earlier, Gaiman's legal representatives responded to the Tortoise Media investigation, noting that ‘sexual humiliation, bondage, domination, sadism and masochism may not be to everyone's taste. But between consenting adults, BDSM practices are not illegal.’

Rapper Diddy will remain in custody until May 2025: withdraws bail appeal14.12.24, 17:26 • 21811 views

Prosecutors reported that some of the sex acts were consensual in a BDSM context, including several domestic workers. However, there is also information that Heyman ignored restrictions and continued even after an explicit "no".

For reference

Neil Gaiman has been one of the most famous and beloved genre writers for decades, especially since many of his works have been adapted into films: first the animated film Coraline and the Magic Door in 2009, then the American Gods and Good Omens series, and fans are waiting for the second season of Netflix's ambitious adaptation of The Sandman.

Recall

Netflix has announced new cast members for the second season of The Sandman, including Orpheus, Wanda, Loki, Thor, Odin, and others.

Ukraine introduces penalties for online and offline sexual harassment11.01.25, 22:18 • 43703 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
new-zealandNew Zealand
netflixNetflix

Contact us about advertising