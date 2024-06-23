$41.340.03
Educational institution that was damaged during today's strike on Kharkiv, worked with violations – mayor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30834 views

The city authorities managed to close the institution, which did not ensure the safety of children

Educational institution that was damaged during today's strike on Kharkiv, worked with violations – mayor's office

A private educational institution, which today, June 23, was damaged as a result of shelling in the Shevchenko district, worked in violation of the current legislation. This was reported in the Kharkiv City Council, reports UNN.

According to the Mayor Igor Terekhov, the city authorities have repeatedly appealed to the relevant authorities to resolve this issue.

"Both a school and a kindergarten worked in this institution. There were so many warnings. We applied to the regional military administration, because they have the appropriate levers of influence. But the institution continued to work. Fortunately, there were no children there today, because it's a day off," Igor Terekhov said.

The mayor noted that the educational process in municipal institutions is organized exclusively in certified shelters in compliance with all security measures.

Recall

As of 17 hours on June 23, the number of wounded as a result of an enemy strike by guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv is already 11 people. A 73-year-old man was killed.

In general, according to the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, there were more than 3 hits by guided aerial bombs.

"An educational institution was damaged in the Shevchenko district. There was a woman in it — she received mild injuries. She received medical assistance. Windows were broken in apartment buildings nearby, and building facades were damaged. (…)

In Kholodnogorsk district, hits to the private sector were recorded — 2 houses were destroyed. There was also a" arrival" in the Kievsky district, in an industrial zone, " Sinegubov said.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
