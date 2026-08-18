Education Minister: mathematics must remain compulsory in the NMT

Minister of Education and Science Andrii Butenko stated that mathematics should remain compulsory in the NMT, reports UNN.

This is an extremely important question. You can see that it is stirring up society, and there is a discussion about the conviction that mathematics should remain a compulsory test subject. We can discuss other volumes of formation for calculations, discuss the difficulty of the tasks and the verification of these tasks. But for now, it seems that this is an integral part of this examination - Butenko said.

Update

A group of 50 members of parliament registered in the Verkhovna Rada an alternative to the government-sponsored bill No. 15254-1, which provides for changing the rules for conducting the national multi-subject test during martial law.

Former Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi stated that mathematics should remain a mandatory component of admission to Ukrainian universities.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the NMT is currently perceived as something that adds stress, and therefore this should be fixed. It is also necessary to provide convenient conditions for taking the NMT, including the possibility of retaking it.