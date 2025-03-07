Each week 250-270 thousand Ukrainians suffer from ARVI, with influenza being predominantly registered: when will the epidemic season end
In 22 regions of Ukraine, the circulation of the influenza virus has been registered, and in 5 regions, the epidemic threshold has been exceeded more than expected. Each week, about 250-270 thousand Ukrainians are ill, and the epidemic season is expected to end in early April.
In 22 regions of Ukraine, the circulation of the flu virus has been registered. In five regions, the epidemic threshold is higher than expected. The epidemic season usually ends in late March - early April. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Health, Chief Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin during a telethon on Friday, reports UNN.
In fact, the situation we see today is absolutely typical for this time of year. Starting from December - the first quarter of the year - this is usually the period of an increase in ARVI and flu
According to him, the indicators are 13-15% lower than the same period last year.
As of today, the circulation of the flu virus has been registered in 22 regions of Ukraine. This means we have already transitioned from acute respiratory viral infections (to flu - ed.). Currently, we are predominantly registering cases of flu. In five regions, the epidemic threshold is higher than expected. Quarantine or restrictive measures are currently being applied in these regions. These include Zhytomyr, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, and Chernivtsi regions
He noted that in another 12 regions, the epidemic threshold is slightly above average, and local restrictions are being applied there.
"If we look at the overall characteristics, then on average about 250-270 thousand Ukrainians are ill each week. During the entire epidemic season, 33 Ukrainians died, people were unvaccinated and suffered from ARVI or flu in very severe forms," - Kuzin reported.
He also reported that hospitalization rates remain at a sufficiently low level. On average, this is about 9 thousand patients per week.
In addition, Kuzin stated that the end of March - the beginning of April is usually the end of the epidemic season.
