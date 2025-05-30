Due to the peculiarities of mobile communication: how Ukrainian rescuers helped an injured Pole in the Polish mountains

A Polish citizen injured his leg in the Polish mountains, but due to the peculiarities of mobile coverage, the call went to Ukrainian rescuers. How Ukrainian and Polish rescuers saved the injured man - the State Emergency Service reported, according to UNN.

Details

The 112 service of the Lviv region received an atypical call: a Polish citizen injured his leg in the Polish mountains. Due to the peculiarities of mobile coverage, the call went to Ukrainian rescuers.

The State Emergency Service of the Lviv region promptly передали the data to Polish colleagues. Coordination of international assistance was provided by specialists of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine together with the Polish Beskyd Group GOPR.

Polish rescuers found the victim, provided assistance and handed him over to doctors, the State Emergency Service summarized.

A tourist's body was found on Mount Pip Ivan