Due to the peculiarities of mobile communication: how Ukrainian rescuers helped an injured Pole in the Polish mountains

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification
04:58 PM • 2042 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 17305 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 38886 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 37646 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 55558 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 66641 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 50625 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 31502 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 29095 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 153452 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 45350 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 46206 views

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

May 30, 09:00 AM • 29286 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 47256 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 35099 views
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

02:15 PM • 25028 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 36123 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 48257 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 55573 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 66656 views
UNN Lite

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

12:39 PM • 14889 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 46920 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 46043 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 123715 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 115865 views
Due to the peculiarities of mobile communication: how Ukrainian rescuers helped an injured Pole in the Polish mountains

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

The 112 service of Lviv region received a call about a Pole being injured in the mountains. Ukrainian rescuers promptly передали the data to their Polish colleagues, who provided assistance to the victim.

Due to the peculiarities of mobile communication: how Ukrainian rescuers helped an injured Pole in the Polish mountains

A Polish citizen injured his leg in the Polish mountains, but due to the peculiarities of mobile coverage, the call went to Ukrainian rescuers. How Ukrainian and Polish rescuers saved the injured man - the State Emergency Service reported, according to UNN.

Details

The 112 service of the Lviv region received an atypical call: a Polish citizen injured his leg in the Polish mountains. Due to the peculiarities of mobile coverage, the call went to Ukrainian rescuers.

The State Emergency Service of the Lviv region promptly передали the data to Polish colleagues. Coordination of international assistance was provided by specialists of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine together with the Polish Beskyd Group GOPR.

Polish rescuers found the victim, provided assistance and handed him over to doctors, the State Emergency Service summarized.

A tourist's body was found on Mount Pip Ivan22.05.25, 18:52 • 5334 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyNews of the World
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Poland
