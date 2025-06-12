As a result of the night attack by Russian drones on Kharkiv, there are already 16 victims: the consequences have been shown
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a massive drone attack on Kharkiv overnight on June 12, 16 people were injured, including four children. Destruction was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi, Slobidskyi, and Saltivskyi districts.
In Kharkiv, as a result of a night attack by Russian drones, there are already 16 injured, including four children, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Thursday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.
Details
According to the investigation, on June 12, in the period from approximately 01:40 to 03:10, the Russian armed forces once again carried out a massive drone attack on Kharkiv. Three districts of the city were under attack:
- due to Russian UAV strikes in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city, two schools, a kindergarten and glazing in houses were damaged. No casualties;
- in the Slobozhanskyi district, an enemy drone hit a store: the premises were destroyed;
- in the Saltivskyi district, a hit was recorded on an apartment building. More than 10 cars were damaged.
16 people were injured and suffered an acute stress reaction, including four children. The youngest victim is a boy who is two years old. He was taken to the hospital with an injury
Kharkiv was attacked by "shahids" at night: one of the arrivals was in the schoolyard12.06.25, 02:22 • 2276 views