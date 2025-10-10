$41.400.09
12:08 AM • 2678 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
11:27 PM • 19582 views
Due to a Russian attack, a high-rise building is on fire in Kyiv: there are casualties, people are being evacuated (updated)
07:48 PM • 17949 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 18693 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 24946 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 30657 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 51429 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 49706 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 27092 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 22545 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Due to a Russian attack, a high-rise building is on fire in Kyiv: there are casualties, people are being evacuated (updated)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19609 views

In Kyiv, on the night of October 10, after a Russian shelling, a fire broke out in a 17-story building in the Pecherskyi district, several apartments were destroyed, and two people were injured. One of them was hospitalized. In the Holosiivskyi district, the facades of two residential buildings and two cars were damaged.

Due to a Russian attack, a high-rise building is on fire in Kyiv: there are casualties, people are being evacuated (updated)

On the night of October 10, a fire broke out in a 17-story building in the Pechersk district of Kyiv as a result of Russian shelling. Several apartments were destroyed, and residents are being evacuated. In addition, in the Holosiivskyi district, the facades of two residential buildings and two cars were damaged. This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Update on Pechersk district: as a result of the attack, a fire broke out on the 6th-7th floors of a 17-story building. A number of apartments were damaged. People are being evacuated.

- the official's post reads.

According to the head of the KCMA, the facades of two residential buildings and two cars were also damaged in the Holosiivskyi district.

At 02:33, Vitali Klitschko reported casualties in his Telegram.

Two people were injured in the Pechersk district. One of them was hospitalized. Doctors provided assistance to the other on the spot.

- he wrote.

Recall

Late in the evening on October 9, Russian attack drones attacked Ukraine. In the Podilskyi district of the capital, fragments of a downed enemy target were found.

Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump09.10.25, 21:48 • 17968 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkraineKyiv
Ukraine
Kyiv