Due to a Russian attack, a high-rise building is on fire in Kyiv: there are casualties, people are being evacuated (updated)

On the night of October 10, a fire broke out in a 17-story building in the Pechersk district of Kyiv as a result of Russian shelling. Several apartments were destroyed, and residents are being evacuated. In addition, in the Holosiivskyi district, the facades of two residential buildings and two cars were damaged. This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Update on Pechersk district: as a result of the attack, a fire broke out on the 6th-7th floors of a 17-story building. A number of apartments were damaged. People are being evacuated. - the official's post reads.

According to the head of the KCMA, the facades of two residential buildings and two cars were also damaged in the Holosiivskyi district.

At 02:33, Vitali Klitschko reported casualties in his Telegram.

Two people were injured in the Pechersk district. One of them was hospitalized. Doctors provided assistance to the other on the spot. - he wrote.

Recall

Late in the evening on October 9, Russian attack drones attacked Ukraine. In the Podilskyi district of the capital, fragments of a downed enemy target were found.

