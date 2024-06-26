Due to inaccurate information in the reports for almost UAH 5 million: NACP suspends funding for political party "Holos"
Kyiv • UNN
The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption found inaccurate information totaling more than UAH 4.725 million in the reports of the political party "Holos" for the third and fourth quarters of 2020, which is the basis for the termination of state funding of the party's statutory activities.
The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has identified a number of significant violations in the reports of the Voice political party on property, income and financial liabilities for the third and fourth quarters of 2020. This is stated in a statement of the agency, UNN reports.
Details
Inaccurate information worth more than UAH 4.725 million was found in the reports of the party ("Holos")
In particular, based on the analysis of the report for the third quarter , the NACP found that the political party "Holos" had signed service agreements with LLC "Mantis" for UAH 1 million.
Such services include oral consultations and clarifications on the practical aspects of applying the Electoral Code of Ukraine for party representatives; oral legal advice on the electoral process for members of precinct election commissions in local elections; verification of the correctness of filling out documents for observers at the regular local elections on October 25, 2020, etc.
However, the said company did not provide these services to the party. This is confirmed, in particular, by materials received from public authorities (the State Bureau of Investigation, the State Tax Service of Ukraine), information databases, and therefore the information is unreliable.
In addition, as the NACP found out, the political party entered into contracts with two individual entrepreneurs for UAH 274 thousand, which contain inaccurate information. In particular, they contain information about the numbers of draft laws that had not yet been registered in the Parliament at the time of the contracts' conclusion.
The agency adds that the report for the fourth quarter of 2020 reveals that the political party "Holos" again signed contracts with LLC "Mainis" for UAH 1 million.
Also, the Kyiv City Territorial Organization executed a contract for the provision of services worth more than UAH 2 million 452 thousand 500. At the same time, it was also found that the said company did not provide any services. Therefore, the report contains inaccurate information totaling more than UAH 3 million 452 thousand 500.
In addition, the report identified other violations and shortcomings that were not related to the inaccuracy of the information.
That is, for two quarters of 2020, the political party "Voice" entered inaccurate information in the report totaling UAH 4 million 726 thousand 500. This is a ground for termination of state funding of the party's statutory activities. The NACP sent relevant materials to the State Bureau of Investigation
That is, for two quarters of 2020, the political party "Voice" included inaccurate information in the report totaling UAH 4 million 726 thousand 500. This is the basis for termination of state funding of the statutory activities of the party.
The NACP sent relevant materials to the State Bureau of Investigation.
Recall
In January 2024, the NACP stated that state funding of the Golos party had been restored by the NACP after the violations found had been eliminated.