Dubinsky case: MP is informed of new and changed suspicion

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121223 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124399 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203090 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156105 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154188 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143523 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200629 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112500 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189090 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105144 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 56450 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 67155 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 39104 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 96790 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 75718 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203090 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200629 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189090 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215716 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203667 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 25793 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150933 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150127 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154151 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 145037 views
Actual
Dubinsky case: MP is informed of new and changed suspicion

Dubinsky case: MP is informed of new and changed suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49318 views

The State Bureau of Investigation has announced a new and amended suspicion against MP Dubinsky. The MP and his former assistant are accused of repeatedly facilitating illegal border crossing.

A Ukrainian MP and his assistant have been caught on repeatedly assisting in illegal border crossing, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

As a source told UNN, it is Oleksandr Dubinsky.

The SBI and the SBU revealed that the MP suspected of organizing illegal border crossing for another person did it more than once. Therefore, on September 2, 2024, the Prosecutor General's Office, based on law enforcement materials, announced a new and amended suspicion to the current MP, who is currently in pre-trial detention. The SBI also served a notice of suspicion to a former assistant to the MP, who is now the head of the NGO "MEDIAOBORONA"

- the SBI reported.

According to the Bureau, it was established that "the defendant, in collusion with other persons, organized the illegal departure abroad in August 2022 for the brother of his civilian wife." "A relative of the MP's cohabitant left Ukraine for the Republic of Moldova by car through one of the checkpoints," the statement reads. 

According to the SBI, "as a basis for crossing the state border, he provided documents entered into the Shlyakh system - an extract from the order of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration on the departure from Ukraine of drivers engaged in transportation for the needs of the Armed Forces." "He received the permit at the request of the Vyshhorod District Military Administration with the assistance of the MP and an affiliated NGO. After crossing the border, the "relative" actually got a job on a foreign vessel, did not carry out any transportation for the needs of the Armed Forces, and returned to Ukraine at the end of 2022 after the end of the contract," the bureau said.

"In addition, as previously reported, in 2023, in collusion with other persons, the MP, under the same conditions, re-organized the illegal departure of the same "relative" abroad as a volunteer driver. He knew for sure that during the previous trip abroad, the man, according to the order of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, did not carry out any transportation of humanitarian aid," the statement said.

"As before, a relative of the MP's partner left the territory of Ukraine for the Republic of Moldova by car through one of the checkpoints, using identical documents from the CRMA on the basis of a request from the NGO "MEDIAOBORONA". It also turned out that, in fact, the man, on the instructions of the MP, was supposed to arrive in Chisinau, where he was to wait for further instructions on driving the MP's personal elite car from the parking lot of the international airport of the Moldovan capital to the Austrian capital Vienna," the SBI reported.

During the investigation of the first fact of illegal departure, as noted, law enforcement officers found out that the man managed to take advantage of the illegal scheme developed by the MP and his accomplice for the second time, after which he did not return to Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General announced a new and amended suspicion to the MP on the grounds of a criminal offense under Part 2 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, i.e. on the fact of organizing illegal transportation of persons across the state border, committed repeatedly by the MP by prior conspiracy with other persons

- the SBI said.

As noted, SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to the head of the NGO "MEDIAOBORONA" on the grounds of a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, i.e., on the fact of organizing the illegal transportation of persons across the state border, committed repeatedly by prior conspiracy with other persons.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 7 years.

Addendum

Based on the SBI materials, the Prosecutor General on November 3, 2023, served a notice of suspicion to a current MP of Ukraine of organizing illegal border crossing to another person. 

Dubinsky's case on forgery of documents for traveling abroad is sent to court09.01.24, 09:42 • 25690 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising