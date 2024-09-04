Dubinsky case: MP is informed of new and changed suspicion

A Ukrainian MP and his assistant have been caught on repeatedly assisting in illegal border crossing, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

As a source told UNN, it is Oleksandr Dubinsky.

The SBI and the SBU revealed that the MP suspected of organizing illegal border crossing for another person did it more than once. Therefore, on September 2, 2024, the Prosecutor General's Office, based on law enforcement materials, announced a new and amended suspicion to the current MP, who is currently in pre-trial detention. The SBI also served a notice of suspicion to a former assistant to the MP, who is now the head of the NGO "MEDIAOBORONA" - the SBI reported.

According to the Bureau, it was established that "the defendant, in collusion with other persons, organized the illegal departure abroad in August 2022 for the brother of his civilian wife." "A relative of the MP's cohabitant left Ukraine for the Republic of Moldova by car through one of the checkpoints," the statement reads.

According to the SBI, "as a basis for crossing the state border, he provided documents entered into the Shlyakh system - an extract from the order of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration on the departure from Ukraine of drivers engaged in transportation for the needs of the Armed Forces." "He received the permit at the request of the Vyshhorod District Military Administration with the assistance of the MP and an affiliated NGO. After crossing the border, the "relative" actually got a job on a foreign vessel, did not carry out any transportation for the needs of the Armed Forces, and returned to Ukraine at the end of 2022 after the end of the contract," the bureau said.

"In addition, as previously reported, in 2023, in collusion with other persons, the MP, under the same conditions, re-organized the illegal departure of the same "relative" abroad as a volunteer driver. He knew for sure that during the previous trip abroad, the man, according to the order of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, did not carry out any transportation of humanitarian aid," the statement said.

"As before, a relative of the MP's partner left the territory of Ukraine for the Republic of Moldova by car through one of the checkpoints, using identical documents from the CRMA on the basis of a request from the NGO "MEDIAOBORONA". It also turned out that, in fact, the man, on the instructions of the MP, was supposed to arrive in Chisinau, where he was to wait for further instructions on driving the MP's personal elite car from the parking lot of the international airport of the Moldovan capital to the Austrian capital Vienna," the SBI reported.

During the investigation of the first fact of illegal departure, as noted, law enforcement officers found out that the man managed to take advantage of the illegal scheme developed by the MP and his accomplice for the second time, after which he did not return to Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General announced a new and amended suspicion to the MP on the grounds of a criminal offense under Part 2 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, i.e. on the fact of organizing illegal transportation of persons across the state border, committed repeatedly by the MP by prior conspiracy with other persons - the SBI said.

As noted, SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to the head of the NGO "MEDIAOBORONA" on the grounds of a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, i.e., on the fact of organizing the illegal transportation of persons across the state border, committed repeatedly by prior conspiracy with other persons.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 7 years.

Addendum

Based on the SBI materials, the Prosecutor General on November 3, 2023, served a notice of suspicion to a current MP of Ukraine of organizing illegal border crossing to another person.

Dubinsky's case on forgery of documents for traveling abroad is sent to court