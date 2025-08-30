Dry and warm: weather forecast in Ukraine for August 30

On Saturday, August 30, dry and warm weather is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in most regions of Ukraine on Saturday, August 30.

The wind will be predominantly southeasterly, 7–12 m/s. In the Azov Sea region and eastern regions, gusts of up to 15–20 m/s are possible in places during the day.

The air temperature at night will be +26…+31°, in the south of the country the thermometers will rise to +34°. It will be cooler in the Carpathians: during the day +20…+25°.

In Kyiv, the temperature will range from +20°C in the morning to +30°C during the daytime. The sky will remain clear throughout the day.

