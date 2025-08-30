Dry and warm: weather forecast in Ukraine for August 30

$41.260.06
48.130.25
ukenru
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 31123 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 136545 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 121545 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 74658 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 85444 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 55232 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 109057 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 73710 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 69843 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 163742 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2m/s
56%
750mm
Popular news
Diplomacy is a faster path to peace than war - ZelenskyyAugust 29, 05:08 PM • 7194 views
Turkey severs all trade and economic ties with IsraelAugust 29, 05:25 PM • 23480 views
Mobilization of a single father in Zaporizhzhia: TCC denied information about illegal detentionAugust 29, 05:27 PM • 11605 views
Strike on Kyiv on the night of August 28: consequences of the shelling eliminatedPhotoAugust 29, 07:38 PM • 7650 views
Russia changes military tactics: abandoning armored vehicles and relying on assault groups - CPDAugust 29, 08:33 PM • 3932 views
Publications
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 100903 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 106051 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 136550 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 121548 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 109058 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ivan Fedorov
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
United States
State Border of Ukraine
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 36726 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 173224 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 200944 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 201707 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 186554 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Fox News
"Kalibr" (missile family)
SWIFT

Dry and warm: weather forecast in Ukraine for August 30

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

On August 30, dry and warm weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures up to +31°, in the south up to +34°. In the Azov Sea region and eastern regions, wind gusts up to 15-20 m/s are possible.

Dry and warm: weather forecast in Ukraine for August 30

On Saturday, August 30, dry and warm weather is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in most regions of Ukraine on Saturday, August 30.

The wind will be predominantly southeasterly, 7–12 m/s. In the Azov Sea region and eastern regions, gusts of up to 15–20 m/s are possible in places during the day.

The air temperature at night will be +26…+31°, in the south of the country the thermometers will rise to +34°. It will be cooler in the Carpathians: during the day +20…+25°.

In Kyiv, the temperature will range from +20°C in the morning to +30°C during the daytime. The sky will remain clear throughout the day.

Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 3125.08.25, 08:07 • 234294 views

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Ukraine
Kyiv