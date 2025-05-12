Drunk Kyiv bloggers flaunted weapons on live broadcast: they were detained

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative
Exclusive
06:50 AM • 6666 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
06:38 AM • 11993 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
05:40 AM • 21406 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

03:50 AM • 20619 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM • 39248 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 64325 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 82064 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 97262 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 84172 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 108129 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2m/s
52%
749mm
Popular news

Russians take schoolchildren from TOT on excursions to Kursk region under the guise of "honoring the victims of Ukrainian aggression" - CNS

May 11, 09:39 PM • 17245 views

An operational headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces has been hit in Rylsk, Kursk region - media

May 11, 11:48 PM • 20989 views

Russia is preparing an agreement on Ukraine's surrender, based on the "Istanbul Protocols" of 2022 - ISW

May 12, 12:56 AM • 16651 views

In Kyiv, rescuers carried a cat and a dog out of a burning apartment

01:19 AM • 17792 views

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

05:48 AM • 13177 views
Publications

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 5068 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

05:40 AM • 21398 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 60986 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 168649 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 178047 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

David Lammy

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Turkey

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 2576 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 18916 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 27086 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 108128 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 56578 views
Actual

Facebook

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

The Guardian

Drunk Kyiv bloggers flaunted weapons on live broadcast: they were detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2900 views

A group of bloggers was detained in Kyiv for displaying weapons on live broadcast while intoxicated. Administrative protocols have been drawn up against them for hooliganism and appearing intoxicated.

Drunk Kyiv bloggers flaunted weapons on live broadcast: they were detained

Law enforcement officers in the capital brought to justice "bloggers" who, while intoxicated, showed off their unregistered weapons in a live broadcast. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv, reports UNN.

Details

During the monitoring of social networks, the police discovered a video stream that was distributed in Telegram channels. In the footage, a group of young men in one of Kyiv's cafes discussed the presence of unregistered firearms by one of the participants. This was accompanied by approving comments.

Law enforcement officers found that the young men were intoxicated, behaving loudly, using obscene language, which was also broadcast live. They were later detained near Kontraktova Square: they turned out to be young people aged 16 to 27.

District police officers and juvenile police officers drew up administrative materials for five stream participants under Art. 173 (petty hooliganism) and Part 1 of Art. 178 (appearance in public places in a drunken state) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

According to the investigation, one of the detainees had an air pistol and showed off photos with it. Also, as part of a criminal proceeding opened under Part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons), police officers searched the residence of the most active participant. As a result of the search, nothing was found in the young man's home.

Let us remind you

In Kyiv, the leaders and members of criminal gangs will be tried. They organized a widespread network that was engaged in shadow finance, forgery of documents, illegal transfer of people abroad and the maintenance of a "common fund". The perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

KyivCrimes and emergenciesEvents
Kyiv
Brent
$64.82
Bitcoin
$104,386.10
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$35.83
Золото
$3,281.00
Ethereum
$2,517.95