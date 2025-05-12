Drunk Kyiv bloggers flaunted weapons on live broadcast: they were detained

Law enforcement officers in the capital brought to justice "bloggers" who, while intoxicated, showed off their unregistered weapons in a live broadcast. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv, reports UNN.

Details

During the monitoring of social networks, the police discovered a video stream that was distributed in Telegram channels. In the footage, a group of young men in one of Kyiv's cafes discussed the presence of unregistered firearms by one of the participants. This was accompanied by approving comments.

Law enforcement officers found that the young men were intoxicated, behaving loudly, using obscene language, which was also broadcast live. They were later detained near Kontraktova Square: they turned out to be young people aged 16 to 27.

District police officers and juvenile police officers drew up administrative materials for five stream participants under Art. 173 (petty hooliganism) and Part 1 of Art. 178 (appearance in public places in a drunken state) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

According to the investigation, one of the detainees had an air pistol and showed off photos with it. Also, as part of a criminal proceeding opened under Part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons), police officers searched the residence of the most active participant. As a result of the search, nothing was found in the young man's home.

Let us remind you

In Kyiv, the leaders and members of criminal gangs will be tried. They organized a widespread network that was engaged in shadow finance, forgery of documents, illegal transfer of people abroad and the maintenance of a "common fund". The perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.